Science and Technology Summit coming to Revelstoke

Events showcase careers in technology and explore themes of digital citizenship from May 2 to 6

The Revelstoke Science & Tech Summit is returning with a week of programs and events showcasing the diversity of careers incorporating technology and exploring the themes surrounding digital citizenship from May 2 to 6.

UBC Geering Up, who promotes science, engineering, and technology to youth across B.C., will be leading the program delivery and run a series of workshops for students in Revelstoke.

The Revelstoke Library’s multimedia makerspace, MakerLab, will celebrate the launch of its facility through open house events and STEAM programs throughout the week, including UBC Geering Up’s Crazy Chemistry workshop for students on May 2.

The Revelstoke Idea Factory will be also host a free engineering workshop for secondary school students at its facility on May 2. Civil engineer in training, Avery Bridge, will introduce students to the engineering processes involved in product design by brainstorming creative ideas to enhance mountain biking design for accessibility related issues. Participants will be testing potential solutions and experimenting with design and 3D printing.

Jennifer Casa-Todd, teacher-librarian and author, will share research, challenges, and strategies in a keynote address to empower youth, facilitated by funding from the Revelstoke Screen Smart Committee.

A poster for the parent night taking place during the Revelstoke Science and Tech Summit week. (SD19)

On May 4, a career trade show will be hosted at Revelstoke Secondary School featuring the region’s leading technologists working in software development, digital fabrication, design, music, ecology and more between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The Revelstoke Science & Tech Summit is a collaboration between SD19, Screen Smart, Okanagan Library, Revelstoke Idea Factory and the City of Revelstoke.

For a full schedule of events visit the Revelstoke Secondary School website at revelstokesecondary.sd19.bc.ca.

