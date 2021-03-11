SD19 gets final COVID safety payment for $400K

The grant is part of the Federal Safe Return to Class Fund

SD19 recently received the second half of its federal COVID-19 grant.

In total, Revelstoke schools got almost $400,000 for additional expenditures that might arise during the pandemic.

Some of the money has already been spent on soap, hiring additional staff and purchasing new equipment to speed up the disinfecting process on buses.

Approximately $100,000 of the grant has yet to be allocated. The school district is considering enhancing outdoor spaces at the elementary schools to allow more outdoor activities and a retractable curtain to divide the Revelstoke Secondary School gym so that two separate cohorts can use it safely at the same time.

The federal government provided $242 million in one-time funding for the B.C. 2020-21 school year.

