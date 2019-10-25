The new haul cable for the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish arrived on Thurs., Oct. 24, 2019, earlier than operators anticipated. In August 2019, the cable was cut in a criminal act that investigators said could have “seriously harmed or killed” someone. (Sea to Sky Gondola Facebook photo)

Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives early

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

The new haul rope for the vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola has arrived earlier than operators anticipated.

Staff took to social media Thursday to announce that, after an 8,275-kilometre journey from Switzerland to Squamish, the new 120-tonne haul rope had arrived by truck to be installed over the next week.

“We would like to thank world-renowned Fatzer Wire Ropes for sourcing the raw material for the galvanized wire in a very short time and committing to squeeze us into the already very tight fabrication schedule,” staff posted on Facebook, adding that experts are coming from around the world to assist with the installation.

READ MORE: Cutting Sea to Sky Gondola cable could have ‘seriously hurt or killed’ someone — report

The haul rope for the popular tourist attraction was deliberately cut in August, as part of a criminal act investigators have said could have “seriously hurt or killed” someone.

With the delivery of the new cable, gondola operators said they had reached a major milestone in the rebuild process and are on track for an early spring 2020 opening.

READ MORE: Sea-to-Sky Gondola in B.C. likely out of commission until 2020


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Massive windstorm knocks out power to 35,000 hydro customers in Southern Interior

Just Posted

MLA anticipates further job loss in resource sector, following Teck announcement

MLA Tom Shypitka says this, “is devastating news for my communities.”

Massive windstorm knocks out power to 35,000 hydro customers in Southern Interior

BC Hydro reports crews are assessing damage and repairs required

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 24

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, Oct. 25, 1899 Two handsome monuments were… Continue reading

Hugs and growls for Oct. 24

Election, burgers, and bird were some huggable and growlable items

City of Revelstoke purchasing new vactor truck

The equipment is $80,000 over budget

Fashion Fridays: Aritzia fall haul

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions

Family of eight from South Sudan to come to Summerland

Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group had initially planned to support family from Namibia

Salmon Arm residents urge ban on use of Jake brakes in city

Concerns brought to attention of city council, decision on signs up to ministry

Deaths of five bears in Penticton ‘a wake-up call’

Euthanization of five bears in Penticton Thursday has emotions running high in the city

LIVE BLOG: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel

‘Emotional’ Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from the Queen

Author of Handmaid’s Tale receives Order of the Companions of Honour

‘We can’t fix all of it’: B.C. mayor says costs of updating deadly lake likely too high

Man-made lake where two girls drowned remains closed as B.C. city council deliberates updates

UPDATE: No power for 6,000 in Vernon

Strong winds have knocked out power across the North Okanagan-Shuswap

Most Read