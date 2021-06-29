Sea to Sky highway remains closed north of Squamish following deadly late-night crash

The Sea to Sky remains fully closed as of Tuesday (June 29) morning following a fatal collision north of Squamish late Monday night.

Details are limited but according to Squamish RCMP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash about one kilometre north of the Alice Lake turnoff on Highway 99.

The highway, which is still fully closed as vehicles are being removed from the road, is expected to reopen later this morning.

ROAD UPDATE: Currently #BCHwy99 is fully closed due to removal of vehicles from last nights fatal collision with additional persons with serious injuries. We expect a full reopening in about one hour. Please be patient while we complete the investigation and clean the Hwy. — Squamish RCMP (@SquamishRCMP) June 29, 2021

