Search continues for Alberta man presumed to have drowned in Mara Lake near Sicamous

RCMP Underwater Recovery Team searched for three days but could not find the man

The search continues for an Alberta man who is missing and presumed to have drowned in Mara Lake near Sicamous.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Aug. 11, Sicamous police were notified of a possible drowning near Turtle Bay.

Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP said police responded, along with Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue unit #106.

McNeil said a witness last saw the 64-year-old man from Red Deer in distress, swimming in deep water near his boat.

Private boats assisted in the search; however, the man was not located.

McNeil said the assistance of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team was requested.

The RCMP South East District Water Recovery Team (URT) searched the Turtle Bay area of Mara Lake for three days, Aug. 13 to 15, said McNeil. However, it was unsuccessful.

On Aug. 18, the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) arrived in Sicamous to continue the search, said McNeil. HEART is a non-profit charitable organization based in Manitoba that specializes in finding and recovering drowning victims.

HEART will be actively searching the Turtle Bay area of Mara Lake and the public is asked to stay clear and allow searchers to work without interference.

