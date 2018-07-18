Search continues for missing North Okanagan-Shuswap women

A group of dedicated volunteers isn’t giving up in the search for four missing women.
The MMIW Drone Search Team and the families of four missing women will band together for a group search July 21 and 22 in an attempt to find information in relation to missing women in the Splatsin Indian Band area. Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz and Nicole Bell were all reported missing from the area in 2016 and 2017.
Eighteen-year-old Traci Genereaux’s remains were found on the Sagmoen farm on Salmon River Road in Silver Creek after it was thoroughly searched by police in October 2017.
“These women will not be forgotten. This search is about honouring their lives and never forgetting them,” said MMIW Drone Search Team president Jody Leon.
“We will search until the women are found,” added vice president Wendy Mohr. “They deserve our support. These women have family. Their lives matter.”
Families of the missing women will be assisting in search efforts.
The team encourages volunteers to wear proper walking/hiking shoes, weather appropriate clothing, hat, sunscreen, bug repellent, bring a pack to carry water and notebook in, a charged cell phone and notify their family about where they are going.
The search is planned for July 21 and 22 and will begin at 10 a.m. in the Splatsin Community Centre parking lot in Enderby. For more information or to volunteer for the search, contact Leon at 250-306-1240 or Mohr at 250-804-9752.
