Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.

Search for missing Vancouver hiker in Manning Park intensifies

Efforts are hindered by freezing temperatures and snow

The search for a missing Vancouver man in Manning Park intensified Thursday morning, Oct. 15.

“It’s ramping up, not down,” said Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10 when he left home to make a solitary hike, and planned to sleep overnight.

His vehicle was located at the Frosty Mountain trailhead by the Lightning Lake day use area of the park, after he failed to show up for a Thanksgiving dinner on Monday Oct. 12.

Hughes said at least two helicopters joined the search Thursday, and Ground Search and Rescue personnel from across the province are providing assistance.

Extreme weather conditions, including freezing temperatures and snow in the area, are a factor in the search, said Hughes.

Earlier this week the hiker’s sister, Julia Naterer, told Black Press she is confident her brother will be found safe.

“He’s a very outdoorsy person and he’s really smart,” said Julia Naterer. “And there are a lot of people looking for him.”

Naterer’s parents have flown to the area from their home in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Sister of missing hiker in Manning Park confident he will be found safe

