Search for missing Vernon man continues

Police continue to search for a missing man who was last seen in Vernon on May 31.
Scott Bailey, 41, may be driving a white 2012 Ford F150 pickup truck with B.C. licence plates: NR2155.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are concerned for his health and well-being as being out of contact for this long is out of character, according to family.
Anyone with information on the 5-11, 201-pound man with blue eyes and brown hair is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
