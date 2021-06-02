Search for missing Vernon man continues

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP released a photo of a truck similar to the one missing 41-year-old Scott Bailey may be driving. He was last seen in Vernon May 31, 2021. (RCMP)

Police continue to search for a missing man who was last seen in Vernon on May 31.

Scott Bailey, 41, may be driving a white 2012 Ford F150 pickup truck with B.C. licence plates: NR2155.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are concerned for his health and well-being as being out of contact for this long is out of character, according to family.

Anyone with information on the 5-11, 201-pound man with blue eyes and brown hair is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

