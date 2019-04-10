Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, has been working at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt. (Facebook)

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

Search crews have resumed looking for a missing Merritt cowboy who disappeared in January.

Ben Tyner was reported missing on Jan. 28, two days after he was last seen, after his riderless horse was found on a logging road off Highway 97 near Winnie Flats in Merritt.

RCMP declared Tyner’s disappearance suspicious in March. although police did not disclose why they thought it might be criminal in nature.

READ MORE: Disappearance of Merritt cowboy now deemed suspicious

READ MORE: ‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

“Now that the snow has melted, the search for Mr.Tyner is resuming today at the Nicola Ranch,” Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in an email.

However, there is “nothing new to report” in the investigation.

The search for Tyner, who was originally from Wyoming and had been working as a manager at Nicola Ranch before he disappeared, will use RCMP air units, police dogs, tactical teams and the dive team.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018
Next story
Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

Just Posted

Avalanche work planned tomorrow on Highway 1

It’s planned for east of Revelstoke

Community Calendar for April 10

Bear Aware AGM • April 11, 6:30 p.m. • Community Centre Join… Continue reading

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Drawing inspiration from Revelstoke

Dear Revelstoke, I am feeling inspired lately and it is because of… Continue reading

Revelstoke council not supporting application for campground development near Williamson Lake

The application to the CSRD requires ALR land to be rezoned or issued a temporary use

Revelstoke roads and weather: chance for thunderstorms and rain

High of 11 degrees today

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

UBC Okanagan medical student makes difference for breast cancer patients

The research compared re-operation rates for breast cancer patients before and after a new surgical guideline was introduced five years ago.

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

‘Pay $50,000 for water or leave,’ B.C. First Nation tells non-member residents

Chief says demand for non-member payment part of goal to have boil-water advisory lifted

Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

LETTER: Governments are elected to make decisions

Our governments have had a history of believing that immigration is essential for Canada

Widow evicted from home on Westbank First Nation land after husband dies

A 64-year-old woman will have to move from her home on WFN lands

Most Read