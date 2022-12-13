Season of giving: Revelstoke Search and Rescue receives a number of donations

REVSAR has serviced Revelstoke and the surrounding area since 1952

The holidays are a time for giving, and that’s being felt here in the Revelstoke community.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue (REVSAR), a volunteer organization that has provided the community with an essential service for 70 years, received a number of generous donations just in time for the holiday season.

On Tuesday (Dec. 13), Absolute Contracting and Nu-Trend Construction Ltd made donations of $1,000 each to REVSAR.

Peter Bernacki of Nu-Trend Construction Ltd spoke of the essential service REVSAR delivers to the community and it’s members, and is advocating for the construction of a boat ramp on the Columbia River to be used by police, conservation officers, and search and rescue personnel.

On Dec. 8, the Revelstoke Vintage Car Club also made a donation of $1,000 to REVSAR.

Bernacki commended Dennis Beraducci of the Vintage Car Club for his role in making this donation possible.

REVSAR President and Manager Grant Dowdy accepted both donations on behalf of the organization.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Local Food Initiative’s Farmers’ Market receives provincial award

READ MORE: Volunteers recognized at Spirit of Revelstoke Awards

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke