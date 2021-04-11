Second COVID case confirmed at Okanagan elementary school

A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Vernon’s BX Elementary School. (Kerry Hutter photo)

A second COVID case has been confirmed at Vernon’s BX Elementary School.

Principal Lance Johnson sent a letter to parents Saturday evening, April 10, saying the exposure happened on April 6 and 7.

“A member of the BX Elementary School community has tested positive for COVID-19,” wrote Johnson. “The individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.”

The contact tracing in this case, said Johnson, has been completed. Families of students needing to self-isolate have been contacted. If you have not been contacted directly, there is no need to get a test or to self-isolate.

Interior Health reports an April 1 exposure at Hillview Elementary, a March 30, 31 exposure at Coldstream Elementary and a March 29, 30 and 31 exposure at BX Elementary. The three latest announcements follow a potential exposure at Mission Hill Elementary March 30, 31 and April 1.

There has also been a case confirmed at Vernon Secondary School.

“We have been working closely with Interior Health and following their direction,” said VSS principal Ken Gatzke. “Those affected have been contacted directly.”

Families of students needing to self-isolate have been contacted, said Gatzke, adding students should continue to come to school while contact tracing is underway. As a reminder, please continue daily health checks to monitor your child for illness.

Meanwhile, two more people have died in connection to a COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Interior Health’s chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers confirmed Friday, April 9, there is a total of three deaths linked to the VJH outbreak.

The hospital’s Level 3 surgical unit has 14 cases: 10 patients and four staff, along with the three deaths.

READ MORE: Three deaths linked to COVID-19 outbreak in Vernon hospital

READ MORE: 1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases


