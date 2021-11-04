(The Canadian Press)

(The Canadian Press)

Second drug alert issued warning Vernon of beige ‘down’

Drugs sold as fentanyl have high concentrations; high risk of overdose

A new drug alert has been issued for the Vernon area urging those who use to check their drugs.

Sold as ‘down’ fentanyl, this beige crystal contains benzodiazepine and extremely large amounts of fentanyl posing a high risk of drug poisoning and overdose.

This is the second alert Interior Health issued in a week for the area.

The first alert was issued Oct. 28 and remains in effect until today (Nov. 4). This new alert will remain in effect until Nov. 10.

Individuals who use can have their drugs checked at the Cammy LaFleur Outreach clinic (2800-33rd St.) and at the Vernon Downtown Mental Health and Substance Use clinic at 3306A-32nd Ave.

READ MORE: ALERT: Beige ‘down’ in Vernon contains high amounts of fentanyl

READ MORE: Vernon man found not criminally responsible for mother’s slaying on conditional release

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. nurses who spread COVID misinformation to patients will face penalties: college
Next story
‘Building the local food system’–Community Connections building incubator kitchen

Just Posted

Revelstoke Acrobats Trampoline Gymnastics coach Jill Drake alongside her two champion athletes Ruby Ryga and Summer Novakowski. (Facebook)
Two Revelstoke athletes take home medals at national championships

Melissa Hemphill anticipates the Food Recovery Program will be able to divert even more waste from the landfill when they have a kitchen to prepare food in. (Mimi Kramer-Revelstoke Review)
‘Building the local food system’–Community Connections building incubator kitchen

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A lion’s roar can be heard 5 miles away

Revelstoke’s water treatment filters are being replaced after lasting four years longer than expected. (Black Press file photo)
Revelstoke’s drinking water filters last four years longer than expected