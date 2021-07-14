Second fire sparked north of Cherryville’s Sugar Lake

There are now two fires burning north of Sugar Lake near Cherryville.

The latest blaze, discovered Tuesday, July 13, is near the Lower Nelson forest service road.

B.C. Wildfire Service reports the fire is 0.1 hectares, approximately four kilometres north of the existing Spectrum Creek blaze.

According to the Regional District of North Okanagan, the Spectrum Creek fire is 10 hectares.

Updates will be posted as they become available.

READ MORE: Cherryville, Lavington, Lumby fire update

READ MORE: No growth Tuesday on Becker Lake fire in Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan