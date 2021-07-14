The Spectrum Creek fire north of Cherryville has grown to 10 hectares and now there is a second fire north of it. (Susie Catt photo)

Second fire sparked north of Cherryville’s Sugar Lake

Smaller blaze north of 10 hectare Spectrum Creek fire

There are now two fires burning north of Sugar Lake near Cherryville.

The latest blaze, discovered Tuesday, July 13, is near the Lower Nelson forest service road.

B.C. Wildfire Service reports the fire is 0.1 hectares, approximately four kilometres north of the existing Spectrum Creek blaze.

According to the Regional District of North Okanagan, the Spectrum Creek fire is 10 hectares.

Updates will be posted as they become available.

