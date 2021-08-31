An artist's rendering of the proposed development that would replace the Hiawatha RV Park in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Second phase of Hiawatha RV Park redevelopment in Kelowna revealed

Second phase will feature a parkade and three residential towers

Details of Westcorp’s second phase of the big development on the former Hiawatha RV and Mobile Home Park have now been released.

The company recently submitted an application to the City of Kelowna for a parkade and three towers, which will be considered by city council this fall. The parkade will be four storeys tall, with a proposed 1,218 stalls and green space on the fourth storey. It will also include a roundabout at Lakeshore Road, which would serve as an entrance and exit for the development.

The first tower will be 18-storeys tall and will have 130 residential units, ranging from studios to two-bedroom units. The second tower will have 158 apartment units, while the third tower will have 143 units.

The second phase is part of a large redevelopment of the Hiawatha RV and Mobile Home Park. The area will be developed as a rental project comprised of 1100 units with retail and amenities. Construction of the first phase of the project, which included 200 two- and three-bedroom townhome units, began in June. Westcorp is expecting occupancy to begin next spring.

The application comes after Hiawatha residents resisted the plan in 2013 when council initially approved it. The Edmonton-based developer purchased the mobile home neighbourhood in 2007 and received approval for a large condo development in 2013. Hiawatha residents pushed back when the development was proposed.

Council approved a development permit for the now-under-construction first phase on the site last December.

READ MORE: Westcorp revives controversial development at Kelowna mobile home park

READ MORE: Eviction notice leaves Hiawatha resident fearing homelessness

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaDevelopersdevelopmentKelowna

Previous story
‘It was a godsend’: Chance encounter with wildfire crew helps Shuswap rescue mission
Next story
COVID hospitalization rate 26 times higher among unvaccinated individuals: B.C. CDC

Just Posted

Robin Goldsbury’s vandalized election sign. Part of image edited due to possible profanity. (Contributed)
Liberal election signs in Revelstoke vandalized

Today is International Overdose Awareness Day. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Community Connections recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day in Revelstoke

The White Rock Lake wildfire, seen here on Aug. 24. Photo: Roger Knox
Climate-focused debates planned for Kootenay federal ridings

The Roomba vacuum cleaner by iRobot Corp. is seen in Boston on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2007. Nearly five years after rolling onto the market, the Roomba vacuum cleaner has undergone a ground-up redesign that has endowed the otherwise-brainy robot with the smarts to overcome rug tassels and electrical cords. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Morning Start: Vacuums used to be horse-drawn