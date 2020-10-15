Second snowfall warning in a week for Revelstoke

Up to 20 cm is expected

Another dump of snow is heading for the Revelstoke area.

Environment Canada is calling for 20 cm of snow by tomorrow between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, along Highway 1.

A Pacific low-pressure system is forecasted to move over the region overnight bringing snow.

This evening, snow levels are expected to be at 1,000 metres, which is above the City of Revelstoke.

Snow levels are expected to rise to 1,800 metres near noon, tomorrow.

The storm will create slippery driving conditions. Environment Canada said surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Check DriveBC for road conditions.