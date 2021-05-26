Second week of zero new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke

Our community has one of the highest rates for vaccination in B.C.

For the second week in a row, Revelstoke has no new cases of COVID-19.

Between May 18 and 24, there were zero cases in our region, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

As B.C. steps up vaccinations across the province, according to newly released data 78 per cent of people in the Revelstoke region above the age of 18 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Our region has one of the highest in the province as of May 26, behind the central coast health area that has 92 per cent coverage (population of approximately 1,400) and Haida Gwaii with 80 per cent. Roughly 53 per cent of Canadians have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

“I’m ecstatic with our vaccination numbers,” said Mayor Gary Sulz.

Revelstoke had a mass vaccination clinic during April as the community had one of the highest rates for COVID-19 in the province, per capita.

On May 25, the province announced an ambitious plan to gradually lift restrictions as the third wave of the pandemic recedes. B.C. reported a total of 250 new cases on Wednesday, the lowest daily total since October. However, hospitalizations rose from 292 to 296 in the past 24 hours, with 97 people in intensive care and three additional deaths, for a total of 1,683 since the pandemic began.

The province now allows small indoor social gatherings up to five visitors and outdoor gatherings with as many as 10 people. Indoor dining and low-intensity group fitness classes resumed on May 25. Up to 50 people are now permitted at organized seated outdoor gatherings.

READ MORE: Rollback of B.C. restrictions

More restrictions will be rolled back in the coming months, depending on the rate of vaccinations and hospitalizations. It’s possible province-wide travel within B.C. may be allowed by June 15 and masks no longer mandatory by July 1. By Sept. 7, life could be similar to pre-pandemic times.

Sulz said he is happy with the recent removal of some restrictions.

“It’s given hope to community members. I’m seeing a lot more smiles.”

He said Revelstoke will hopefully have a summer similar to 2020, which had strong domestic visitation.

