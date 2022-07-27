New fire near Kaleden on the west side of Skaha Lake Tuesday. (BC Wildfire)

New fire near Kaleden on the west side of Skaha Lake Tuesday. (BC Wildfire)

Second wildfire starts near Kaleden

The Mount Hawthorne fire was caused by lightning, according to BC Wildfire

A second wildfire has sprung up near Kaleden on Wednesday morning, July 27, the day after lightning started the Mount Hawthorne fire.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, an initial attack crew is on route to the fire near McClellan. The fire was spotted earlier in the morning and information on it is still sparse.

The McClellan fire is being considered a small spot fire at this time, said BC Wildfire. Further south, the Mount Hawthorne fire that started on Tuesday afternoon is still considered to be 1.4 hectares in size, and two BCWS initial attack crews have been deployed to the fire, along with air support.

READ MORE: Wildfire erupts in Okanagan Falls

A helicopter with a bucket is being used on the Mount Hawthorne fire, and is also ready to assist with the McClellan fire if necessary.

The Mount Hawthorne fire was caused by a lightning strike, after crews found the tree that had been struck and ignited.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022Okanagan

Previous story
Woman set on fire while sitting on sidewalk in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
Next story
Police make $8M drug bust, 2 arrests related to B.C. gang activity

Just Posted

Benjamin Shideler (Project Manager), Gary Sulz (Revelstoke Mayor), Brad Templeton (Superintendent of Operations), and Chad Rolstad (Vice-President HR and Chief Culture Officer) in front of the employee housing project. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Canadian Pacific Railway expands in Revelstoke, new employee housing underway

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Pets and the heat wave

Parks Canada has received air support from the BC Wildfire Service in the battle against the fire. Their water skimmers were dropping water on the wildfire throughout the afternoon. The skimmers landed in Kinbasket Lake to fill their water tanks and proceeded to drop the tanks on the fire. (Contributed by Parks Canada)
Air support aiding in battle against Glacier Park wildfire

Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Tom Poole photo)
Lawsuit filed against Revelstoke Mountain Resort following crash in 2020