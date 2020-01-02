The approaching storm will see snow descend into the interior the evening of Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (File photo)

Second winter storm expected to hammer Okanagan

Main band of snow will move north into the Columbias on Friday morning

A strong winter storm is expected to affect much of the interior and the Trans-Canada Highway starting today, according to Environment Canada.

According to a special weather statement, the approaching storm will see snow begin falling in the interior this evening (Jan. 2.) The main band of snow will shift north on Friday morning, allowing the snow to come to an end for communities in the Okanagan, South Thompson, and Kootenays. However over the Columbias, the central and northern interior the snow will continue all day.

Read more: Rain, snow set B.C. up for soggy, slippery start to 2020

Read more: IN PHOTOS: Small but brave crowd takes on Canoe Beach’s 2020 polar bear swim

There is a chance of freezing rain for the central interior as the band of snow pushes northwards on Friday morning.

The highest snowfall amounts are expected to be over the Bulkley Valley, McGregor, Yellowhead and Williston regions.

To report severe weather, you can send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or look for updates using #BCStorm.

Read more: First 2020 baby for Interior Health born in Kelowna

Read more: Power outages east of Sicamous as storm hammers area

