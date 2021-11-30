UPDATE: Missing Vernon woman found safe minutes after RCMP announcement

39-year-old reported last seen Nov. 19

Crystal Hanlon, 39, has not been seen since Nov. 19. (RCMP photo)

UPDATE:

Mere minutes after police issued a plea to locate a missing woman, she was found.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP report the 39-year-old has been located safe and well.

ORIGINAL:

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is hoping the public can help locating a missing resident.

Crystal Dawn Hanlon was last seen in Vernon on Nov. 19.

Hanlon, 39, is five-foot-three-inches tall, weights approximately 115 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

This is the second woman reported missing in the area within a week.

RCMP advised Kelsey Marie Folley was missing Friday, Nov. 26. The 26-year-old was last seen Nov. 20.

READ MORE: Vernon woman missing for nearly a week

READ MORE: Impaired drivers keep North Okanagan RCMP busy

