A still frame from security footage caught on Sharon Utton’s porch. (Contributed)

Security camera captures woman stealing package from Westbank doorstep

Sharon Utton posted a video of the incident to Facebook shortly after it happened on Saturday, July 4

A doorbell camera caught an opportunistic thief stealing a package right from the front porch of a home in Westbank First Nation’s McDougall Creek Estate area.

Sharon Utton posted a video of the incident to Facebook shortly after it happened on Saturday, July 4.

The clip shows a blonde woman approach the door, snatch the package and head back to a red SUV.

The woman was shown to be wearing a black tank top with jean shorts and she appears to have tattoos.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Princeton teens transport unconscious friend to hospital in wheelbarrow – police say alcohol was a factor
Next story
Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Just Posted

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision by Golden

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

Revelstoke cancer support group in need of support

The group provides funds for people undergoing cancer treatments

Two dead after weekend crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The driver and passenger of one vehicle died at the scene

BC Coroners Service: 50 people have died of overdoses in Nelson, Castlegar, Trail since 2010

Nelson has already had three fatal overdoses in 2020

COVID-19 motivates Revelstoke couple to start farming

Owners say First Light Farm will strengthen local food production

84-year-old Okanagan resident finishes 12,000-piece puzzle

Willie Tribiger started the puzzle in 2013, completing it in six and a half years

Former Kelowna football player drowns in Fraser River

Kory Nagata went missing in the middle arm of the river

Anarchist Mountain Fire Department extinguishes ‘flaming river’ on Highway 3

Blaze caused by truck that caught fire and leaked diesel across the road

Speedboat driver sentenced in fatal Shuswap houseboat collision granted day parole

Leon Reinbrecht began serving a three-year sentence in a federal prison in January 2019

Tofino beachgoers ‘horrified’ by Sea-Doos, Jet Skis, in surf zone

“I was quite distressed to see it.”

Budget officer pegs cost of basic income as calls for it grow due to COVID-19

Planned federal spending to date on pandemic-related aid now tops about $174 billion

Princeton teens transport unconscious friend to hospital in wheelbarrow – police say alcohol was a factor

Kids eventually flag down passing ambulance

Sexologist likens face mask debate to condom debate: What can we learn from it?

Society’s approach to condom usage since the 1980s can be applied to face masks today, one expert says

Okanagan home destroyed by fire

Call came in from Teresa Road in Lake Country just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 7

Most Read