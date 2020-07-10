The Revelstoke RCMP are looking for these men and this vehicle in relation to a break and enter and theft in the Big Eddy on July 1. (CRIMESTOPPERS)

Security cameras catch break and enter suspects on July 1 in Revelstoke

RCMP are asking for help to identify the men and a vehicle

The Revelstoke RCMP are trying to identify two men and a vehicle in relation to a break and enter and theft on July 1.

The incident occurred in the Big Eddy on Canada Day at approximately 2:40 p.m. The men were caught on camera.

One man is described as Caucasian, brown hair, small frame, 25-35 years old wearing a grey long hoody with black pants and black sneakers.

The second mas is possibly Asian, athletic build, 35-45 years old wearing a black fedora hat and a blue/purple long sleeve shirt with blue plants white sneakers and gloves.

The vehicle is believed to be a four door gold sedan.

If you have any information about this incident or the two men contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit revelstokecrimestoppers.ca.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’
Next story
Police apologize after white woman calls 911 to report Black man in Ottawa park

Just Posted

Slow melt at high elevations near Revelstoke this spring

At one location on Mt. Fidelity there is double the usual snowpack for early July

Security cameras catch break and enter suspects on July 1 in Revelstoke

RCMP are asking for help to identify the men and a vehicle

Canada’s deficit result of investing in Canadians: Minister of Middle-Class Prosperity

Minister Mona Fortier said the government is working on the next steps as the economy restarts

Cancelled shows and slow reopening for Revelstoke Art Gallery

The gallery has been closed since March due to COVID-19

Pure magic: live performances revived in Revelstoke

Revelstoke Arts Council hosting Guerrilla Gigs on Wednesdays all summer long

Horgan says B.C. restart making gains as more people come out of their homes

B.C. announced the easing of more restrictions on businesses, recreation and travel last month

Rescued hawk returned to Lumby skies

A rehabilitated Swainson’s hawk was returned to its Rawlings Lake habitat

Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

‘Let them be assessed now before their fate is sealed,’ urges B.C. conservationist Barb Murray

Dog locks out Kelowna couple on 4th floor patio

Kelowna firefighters were called in to rescue the two people

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

Shuswap resident calls RCMP about vehicle with U.S. licence plates

Police summoned on July 4 regarding car parked with California plates

Homeowners arrive in North Shuswap to find thieves busy breaking in

Chase RCMP request assistance from public in tracking down suspects

Ryga Arts Festival to include virtual and in-person events

Arts festival in Summerland will run from Aug. 15 to 23

National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a special day to celebrate all things kittens

Most Read