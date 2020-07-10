Security cameras catch break and enter suspects on July 1 in Revelstoke

RCMP are asking for help to identify the men and a vehicle

The Revelstoke RCMP are trying to identify two men and a vehicle in relation to a break and enter and theft on July 1.

The incident occurred in the Big Eddy on Canada Day at approximately 2:40 p.m. The men were caught on camera.

One man is described as Caucasian, brown hair, small frame, 25-35 years old wearing a grey long hoody with black pants and black sneakers.

The second mas is possibly Asian, athletic build, 35-45 years old wearing a black fedora hat and a blue/purple long sleeve shirt with blue plants white sneakers and gloves.

The vehicle is believed to be a four door gold sedan.

If you have any information about this incident or the two men contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit revelstokecrimestoppers.ca.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP