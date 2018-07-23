Parliament Hill. (Wikimedia Commons)

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Police are investigating after a man with a knife was detained today during the Changing of the Guard parade on Parliament Hill.

The Defence Department says the incident took place this morning at 10:15 on the Hill lawns.

The department says any threat was halted due to the quick reaction of soldiers, the RCMP and the Parliamentary Protective Service.

No one was injured during the events.

The RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating.

Security on Parliament Hill has been bolstered since a man with a gun went on a rampage in the Centre Block almost four years ago.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?
Next story
Murder in West Kelowna, Mounties remain at crime scene

Just Posted

What did Revelstoke’s elected officials get paid in 2017?

Each year public bodies must submit a Statement of Financial Information to… Continue reading

Clowning around encouraged as Revelstoke Circus Camp returns

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls — the Revelstoke Circus Camp returned… Continue reading

Wildfire evacuation order rescinded for five properties

Change issued by Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, but Summerland evacuation order remains

Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire continues to hold at 400 hectares

Crews are working to extinguish hot spots

Murder in West Kelowna, Mounties remain at crime scene

Mounties investigating a crime scene that spans nearly an entire shopping complex in West Kelowna.

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Small wildfire sparks south of Enderby

BC Wildfire Service estimates the blaze to be 0.01 hectares in size

Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Princeton judge loses robes, and two left shoes

Some people will steal anything

Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?

The province of British Columbia is accepting feedback from the public until early September

Snowy Mountain fire grows to 1,360 hectares in size

A high elevation fire south of Keremeos in the Snowy Protected Area has more than tripled in size

Hot and dry weather on the way

698 evacuation alerts for properties near Mount Eneas remain in place

Most Read