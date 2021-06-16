The suspect reportedly assaulted a security guard and robbed him. The incident happened at a Kelowna hotel. (Contributed)

Security guard robbed, assaulted at Kelowna hotel

The incident happened on June 5

Authorities are on the lookout for a man who assaulted and robbed a hotel security guard in Kelowna.

On June 5, a security guard patrolling around a hotel on the 2000-block of Harvey Avenue confronted a man at 3 a.m.

The man was not a hotel guest, so the employee asked him to leave. The suspect reportedly grabbed the security guard by the neck and punched him several times.

After assaulting the guard, the suspect allegedly robbed him and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male, between 35 and 40 years old, and approximately 6’1” in height. He was wearing a black v-neck t-shirt, black pants and black shoes at the time of the incident.

If you can help identify the suspect, you are can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Submit a tip online through the Crime Stoppers website.

