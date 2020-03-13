Selkirk Medical Group says call before you go to the clinic

They have added an extra phone line to answer more COVID-19 questions

Revelstoke’s Selkirk Medical Group wants you to call before going to the clinic if you suspect you may have COVID-19.

They have also suspended appointment reminder phone calls in order to decrease phone line congestion and added another phone line.

There has been only one confirmed case in the Interior region of B.C. so far.

In a statement posted on their website the group advises calling 811 for medical advice, and if advised to see a doctor, call the clinic.

“Our reception staff may be able to arrange for telephone and/or video conferencing with our physicians prior to any further indicated assessment or testing,” the post reads.

The group has also forward dated all recalls for non-urgent review appointments, by four weeks.

They encourage people to call about their routine care needs and appointments, in addition to COVID-19 concerns.

Selkirk Medical Group: 250-837-9321

HealthLinkBC 811

Coronavirus Hotline: 1-833-784-4397

