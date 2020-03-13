Selkirk Medical Group has released a statement about COVID-19. (Photo via Facebook)

Selkirk Medical Group says call before you go to the clinic

They have added an extra phone line to answer more COVID-19 questions

Revelstoke’s Selkirk Medical Group wants you to call before going to the clinic if you suspect you may have COVID-19.

They have also suspended appointment reminder phone calls in order to decrease phone line congestion and added another phone line.

There has been only one confirmed case in the Interior region of B.C. so far.

READ MORE: Events cancelled at Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre due to coronavirus concerns

In a statement posted on their website the group advises calling 811 for medical advice, and if advised to see a doctor, call the clinic.

“Our reception staff may be able to arrange for telephone and/or video conferencing with our physicians prior to any further indicated assessment or testing,” the post reads.

The group has also forward dated all recalls for non-urgent review appointments, by four weeks.

They encourage people to call about their routine care needs and appointments, in addition to COVID-19 concerns.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort takes extra precautions in light of pandemic

Read more COVID-19 coverage here.

Selkirk Medical Group: 250-837-9321

HealthLinkBC 811

Coronavirus Hotline: 1-833-784-4397

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two years jail for Kelowna man caught with nearly 30,000 child porn files

Just Posted

Selkirk Medical Group says call before you go to the clinic

They have added an extra phone line to answer more COVID-19 questions

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Events cancelled at Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre due to coronavirus concerns

Arts Council asking to donate instead of return tickets to help with financial hit

UBC classes continue, events with more than 250 people cancelled due to COVID-19

The university said there are no presumptive cases in the Vancouver and Kelowna campuses

Revelstoke Mountain Resort takes extra precautions in light of pandemic

Frequent cleaning, flexible cancellation and signage a part of resort’s plan amid COVID-19 crisis

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

Princeton non-profit robbed of more than $200,000

A local non-profit society charged with providing assistance to vulnerable individuals was… Continue reading

Two years jail for Kelowna man caught with nearly 30,000 child porn files

Tanner Klassen, 26, tried to have his sentencing dismissed, claiming charter rights were violated

Retired B.C. doctors standing by to help with coronavirus response

College calls on physician retirees to activate their licences

COVID-19 concerns cause spike in cab requests to Kelowna health care facilities

Checkmate cabs is getting 200 calls daily from people worried about being infected

BC Hydro launches payment assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency in U.S.

He said the emergency would open up $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak

B.C. First Nation chief urges caution in rural areas amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

COVID-19: SilverStar cuts singles lift lines, limits gondola

Resort takes measures to create social distancing in response to coronavirus pandemic

Most Read