UPDATE: Highway 1 east of Revelstoke clear following semi crash

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.
Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is clear following a vehicle incident that occurred early this morning.
According to the Revelstoke RCMP the incident was caused by a transport truck that hit a concrete meridian.
The driver sustained minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
According to the Revelstoke RCMP weather conditions and visibility at the time are believed to be a factor in the collision,and cleanup took some time due to the location of the incident.
UPDATE: 9:00 a.m.
Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic following a semi crash earlier this morning (April 19).
The incident occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. when a semi truck veered off the road and crashed between the Illecillewaet brake check & Albert Canyon Rd. 30 km east of Revelstoke.
Crews are on scene recovering the damaged vehicle.
Expect delays in the area.
