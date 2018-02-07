The BC Coroners Service and RCMP are investigating a fatal collision between two commercial vehicles that occurred Tuesday morning on Highway 1 east of Sicamous. File photo DriveBC

Semi driver killed in collision with commercial vehicle on Highway 1

Emergency personnel responding to one collision east of Sicamous when second occurs

  • Feb. 7, 2018 9:25 a.m.
  • News

Police and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating a fatal collision involving tractor-trailer units on Highway 1 east of Sicamous, in addition to a subsequent collision also involving commercial vehicles.

Revelstoke Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky says that at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, Revelstoke RCMP received a report of a collision between two commercial tractor-trailer units approximately 25 kilometres west of Revelstoke. He says the driver of one of the trucks died on scene while the other driver was transported to hospital in Revelstoke. Both vehicles received extensive damage.

At approximately 9 p.m., a second collision occurred when the driver of another tractor trailer was unable to stop, rear-ending a tractor-trailer unit waiting in line for the original incident.

No injuries were reported in the second accident though the colliding semi received extensive damage.

Sicamous RCMP responded to the second incident as the first one was being investigated by officers from the Revelstoke detachment as well as Trans-Canada East Traffic Services.

Grabinsky says the scene was being examined by an RCMP traffic analyst to determine the cause of the original collision. BC Ambulance and Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service personnel also responded.

The highway was closed for several hours as the incident was being investigated and the wreckage cleared. It has since opened to traffic.

Police continue to assist the B.C. Coroners Service with their investigation into the fatal collision.

