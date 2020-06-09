Southbound traffic on Highway 97 near the Vernon Army Camp was single-lane only Tuesday, June 9, after a semi went into the ditch around 10 a.m. Visit vernonmorningstar.com or check out the Vernon Morning Star Facebook page for a video. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Semi lands in ditch past Vernon’s Hospital Hill

WATCH: Traffic is single-lane only southbound as crews deal with scene

Motorists in Vernon heading south to Kelowna are being asked to use caution past Hospital Hill on 32nd Street near the Vernon Army Camp Tuesday morning, June 9.

A semi has gone into the southbound ditch and across a walking/bike trail at the DND grounds.

The driver reported having some engine troubles heading up the hill and tried to pull over. He did not anticipate the ditch to be that deep and the rear passenger wheels got stuck.

Traffic southbound is single lane at this time…

Accidents

