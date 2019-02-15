Traffic is reduced to single lane Friday, Feb. 15 after a semi truck crashed on Highway 97A in the Shuswap about five kilometres south of the Mara Foodliner early in the morning. (Photo contributed)

Semi loses control on Highway 97A in Shuswap

Slippery roads contribute to crash of transport truck carrying tires

A semi truck filled with tires lost control on Highway 97A early Friday, Feb. 15, ending up off the road and partially in the trees.

Traffic was reduced to single lane as crews worked to clear the area.

Deedee Jones, a Mara resident, reports this is the second crash this year in that area. She said the semi appeared to be a total wreck.

Related: Another semi hits the ditch

The RCMP could not be reached for cause or details of the crash, nor is it known if the driver was injured.

Roads were snowy and slippery at the time, however.

In January 2018, Jones sent photos to Black Press and reported that vehicles regularly end up off the highway in that area.

She said her family has lived on 320 acres that span both sides of Highway 97A, near the Mara Foodliner, for close to 95 years and she believes people often drive too fast along the highway there.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case
Next story
Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Just Posted

Expect delays on Highway 1 west of Golden due to vehicle fire

Expect delays while driving Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke. Drive BC… Continue reading

Avalanche control planned tomorrow west of Revelstoke on Highway 1

The highway will be closed in the morning

Source of Turtle Creek contamination identified

Revelstoke Mountain Resort made the repairs immediately

Highways, weather, avalanche conditons for Revelstoke area today

Information for if you plan to head outside today

Alleged robbery turned kidnapping prompted Kelowna police presence

RCMP allege it was a targeted crime believed to be linked to the drug trade

VIDEO: Canada’s flag turns 54 today

The maple leaf design by George Stanley made its first appearance Feb. 15, 1965

Eight cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver outbreak

Coastal Health official say the cases stem from the French-language Ecole Jules Verne Secondary

Semi loses control on Highway 97A in Shuswap

Slippery roads contribute to crash of transport truck carrying tires

Plecas won’t run in next election if B.C. legislature oversight reforms pass

B.C. Speaker and Abbotsford South MLA says he feels ‘great sympathy’ for Jody Wilson-Raybould

Kelowna’s Center of Gravity cancelled for 2019

The announcement came Friday

Infighting at Kelowna Yacht Club makes it to court

Marc Whittemore, a local lawyer and prominent member of the club, filed a notice of civil claim Feb. 1

Workshop with ‘accent reduction’ training cancelled at UBC

The workshop was cancelled the same day as an email was sent out to international students

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph

Syrian refugee responds to racism in Canada

Guest columnist Mustafa Zaqrit

Most Read