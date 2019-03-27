A semi rolled east of Revelstoke on Highway 1 in the early evening of March 26. (Revelstoke RCMP)

Semi rollover closes Highway 1 for five hours Tuesday

Revelstoke RCMP responded to two separate semi accidents March 26 and 27

The Revelstoke RCMP responded to two different accidents involving semis this week.

On Tuesday evening a tractor trailer rolled over while travelling westbound on Highway 1 35 kilometres east of Revelstoke.

The unit was blocking both lanes as the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, causing the trailer to roll.

The 32-year-old driver from Alberta was transported to Queen Victoria Hospital with non-life threatening injuries where he was charged with Driving without Consideration, contrary to section 144(1) (b) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

According to a news release from the Revelstoke RCMP there was no harm to the environment, however Highway 1 was closed for approximately five hours.

The next morning a semi went off the road approximately one kilometre east of Revelstoke on Highway 1.

The driver of the tractor trailer unit was heading westbound when they crossed the centre line and went into the snowbank of the eastbound shoulder, which prevented the vehicle from going further down a steep embankment.

The 60-year-old driver from B.C. was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and charged with No Drivers License contrary to section 24(1) of the act.

There was no closure to the highway.

The RCMP said roads and weather were not a factor in either accident.

 

A semi went off the road east of Revelstoke on Highway 1 the next morning. (Revelstoke RCMP)

