Semi rolls on Hwy. 97A in North Okanagan

Motorists travelling Highway 97A near Mara Lake are driving with caution after a semi rolled off the road.

The truck rolled onto its roof on the southbound lane of the Vernon-Sicamous Highway near the Mara Lake cottages minutes before the Centex gas station. The rollover is between Davy and Hamilton roads, 14 kms south of Sicamous.

Ambulance neared the scene around 11:38 a.m., Friday.

A Black Press reporter said a few vehicles were stopped nearby, but are presumed to be witnesses. Roads are said to be wet and may be slick in places.

The highway remains open in both directions but Drive BC says to expect delays and watch for traffic control.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

