A semi-truck rolled over on the Coquihalla Friday morning.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 5 between Falls Lake and Britton Creek.

The truck is flipped onto its side across two lanes.

It’s unclear what happened or if anyone sustained any injuries.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

A reminder to drivers that winter tires are mandatory on most B.C. highways as of Oct. 1.

