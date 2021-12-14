Police responded to a report of a semi truck and trailer driving westbound on Highway 1 near Crazy Creek in a dangerous manner on Dec. 13, 2021. (File photo)

Police responded to a report of a semi truck and trailer driving westbound on Highway 1 near Crazy Creek in a dangerous manner on Dec. 13, 2021. (File photo)

Semi truck driving erratically stopped by Sicamous RCMP, driver refuses breathalyzer

Police suspended 54-year-old man’s license and impounded his truck

A semi truck driver had his license suspended and truck impounded by Sicamous RCMP.

On Dec. 13 at 12:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a semi truck and trailer travelling westbound in a dangerous manner on Highway 1 near Crazy Creek.

According to Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP, the caller reported the truck was unable to stay in the westbound lane, crossing into oncoming traffic multiple times.

Police located the truck as it approached Sicamous, said McNeil. Officers then witnessed it cross into oncoming traffic.

McNeil said police conducted a traffic stop of the truck and found the driver, a 54-year-old man, showed visible signs of impairment by liquor.

The driver refused a roadside breathalyzer test, said McNeil, and his license was suspended for 90 days. His truck impounded for 30 days.

McNeil noted the trailer and its goods were not impounded and an unnamed company was able to arrange for another truck to deliver them.

“It is an uncommon event for police to encounter an impaired driver of a loaded commercial vehicle,” said McNeil. “Sicamous RCMP are grateful to the citizen who reported the dangerous behaviour and assisted police in removing the driver and his vehicle from the highway.”

Read more: Teamwork helps with rescue of injured Salmon Arm sledder from Hunters Range

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPSicamous

Previous story
Vernon’s newest councillor takes office
Next story
Sicamous trailer park at increased risk of debris flow following summer’s wildfire

Just Posted

A black bear crosses a parking pad with interest in nearby raspberry bushes on Aug. 6, 2021. (File photo)
Record-setting number of black bear sightings across B.C. in 2021

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating an incident involving the Revelstoke RCMP. (Black Press-file photo)
Police watchdog investigating incident in Revelstoke

The Hugh Keenleyside Dam near Castlegar was one of three built as part of the Columbia River Treaty. It has had a huge impact on the Columbia River valley all the way to Revelstoke. Photo: Contributed
Canada, U.S. conclude latest round of Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Fred Penner is playing the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre, April 9. (Photo courtesy True North Records)
Arts Revelstoke announces winter line up