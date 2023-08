Patient taken to hospital, single 25th Avenue lane blocked at 34th Street

A mobility scooter was struck by a semi truck at the intersection of 25th Avenue and 34th Street Tuesday morning. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A person operating a mobility scooter was taken to hospital Tuesday after being struck by a semi truck.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 25th Avenue and 34th Street shortly before 11 a.m.

A single lane of traffic is blocked westbound on 25th, with congestion.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

car crashTrucksVernon