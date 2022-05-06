A Gold Freight semi-truck careened into a swamp on Highway 1 near Revelstoke on May 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook)

A Gold Freight semi-truck careened into a swamp on Highway 1 near Revelstoke on May 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook)

Semi-truck in swamp following vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The vehicle incident occured at approximately 4:45 a.m. on May 5

A semi-truck will be removed from a swamp near Revelstoke following a vehicle incident yesterday morning.

At 4:45 a.m. on May 5 a westbound semi-trailer truck went off the road near The Enchanted Forest on Highway 1, 35 km west of Revelstoke.

According to the Revelstoke RCMP, when police arrived on the scene the occupants of the truck could not be located. Later, authorities learned that the driver and one passenger had been picked up and driven to Sicamous by a passing motorist.

The two occupants sustained no injuries in the incident.

Due to the current location of the truck and trailer the Ministry of Environment is now engaged in the incident.

The company the truck belongs to, Gold Freight, is arranging the removal of the vehicle according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

A Gold Freight semi-truck careened into a swamp on Highway 1 near Revelstoke on May 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook)

READ MORE: Strength and hope: Woman finds long-lost foster mother 30 years later from Facebook post

READ MORE: 911 service restored for Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap, Kootenays, Squamish-Lillooet

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RevelstokeTrucks

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Suspects in separate murder, attempted murder cases died in same plane crash
Next story
Columbia Shuswap Regional District changes insurance requirements for vacation rental permits

Just Posted

Columbia Shuswap Regional District board supported revisions to owner liability insurance requirements for vacation rental temporary use permits at its April 21 meeting. (File photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District changes insurance requirements for vacation rental permits

A Gold Freight semi-truck careened into a swamp on Highway 1 near Revelstoke on May 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook)
Semi-truck in swamp following vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The charity has seen an increase in abandoned animals this year (Okanagan Humane Society/Submitted)
Okanagan Humane Society hosting raffle for abandoned animals

(Facebook/E-Comm911)
911 service restored for Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap, Kootenays, Squamish-Lillooet