Semi-truck jack-knifed west of Revelstoke on Highway 1

Reports of a jack-knifed semi-truck on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke near Three Valley Gap.

The incident occurred near the Camp Creek Bridge near Three Valley Gap. The incident is affecting eastbound lanes, as crews are en route to the scene. DriveBC said traffic is reduced to one lane, alternating traffic and cautioned to watch for traffic control personnel.

DriveBC said the incident will slow traffic, and to expect delays. An update will be provided 12:45 p.m.

