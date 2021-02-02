One taken to hospital in Hwy 97A crash north of Enderby

Lumber truck spills load; road to be closed until evening, says RCMP

Highway 97A six kilometres north of Enderby is closed in both directions Tuesday morning, Feb. 2, due to a vehicle incident. (Google satellite photo)

UPDATED TUESDAY, FEB. 2, 2:05 P.M.:

Three vehicles were involved in the incident that closed Highway 97A six kilometres north of Enderby Tuesday, Feb. 2.

RCMP received a report of a multi-vehicle collision on the highway near Springbend Road involving two commercial vehicles and a pick-up truck.

“Investigators have determined that a northbound semi-truck hauling a large load of lumber failed to negotiate a curve in the road and overturned, colliding with a southbound commercial vehicle and pickup truck,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

The driver of the overturned semi-truck was transported from the scene by BC Ambulance service with undetermined injuries and police, with assistance from Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement (CVSE) officers, remain at the location conducting an investigation into the collision.

The road closure is expected to last into the evening. Updates on the closure will be posted to DriveBC as they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY

DriveBC is alerting motorists that Highway 97A is closed in both directions six kilometres north of Enderby Tuesday, Feb. 2, due to a vehicle incident.

A semi-truck was hauling a large load of lumber when the wood loosened and spilled onto the highway.

Detours are in effect and motorists are advised to watch for traffic control.

The detours are via Enderby-Grindrod Road southbound and Highway 97B northbound.



