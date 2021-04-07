Semi-vs-semi collision on Highway 1 in Shuswap blamed on both drivers

No one injured but cargo, including groceries, strewn across Tappen Bridge, highway

A semi truck parks at the Tappen Co-op on Wednesday morning, April 7 after a collision with another semi on the Tappen Bridge. RCMP report that no one was seriously hurt, but traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway was delayed while debris and cargo strewn along the road were cleared. (Wayne Masters photo)

Neither transport truck escaped unscathed in a semi-versus-semi collision on the Tappen Bridge in the Shuswap Wednesday morning, April 7.

Although neither driver suffered serious injuries, the trucks, trailers and their cargo were not so fortunate. One passerby observed that groceries had cascaded across the highway, so what was left in the semi was loaded onto another truck by forklift.

Salmon Arm RCMP estimate that debris was strewn over a 200- to 300-metre stretch of the road, causing a disruption to traffic while the route was cleared.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reported that the drivers of both transport trucks accused each other of crossing the centre line on the Trans-Canada Highway, which led to the collision near Tappen Valley Road. The investigation continues.

West said neither driver sustained injuries other than minor bumps, bruises and scrapes.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

