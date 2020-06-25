Former senator Don Meredith. (The Canadian Press)

Senate to apologize, explore compensation, for employees harassed by ex-senator

Former senator Don Meredith resigned from the Senate in 2017

The Senate’s administration committee says it will issue a formal apology to — and explore financial compensation for — employees who were bullied and sexually harassed by former senator Don Meredith.

Meredith resigned from the Senate in 2017 shortly after its ethics committee recommended he be expelled from the chamber for using his position to pursue a sexual relationship with a teenager.

In June 2019, the Senate’s ethics officer concluded a lengthy investigation that found Meredith had both harassed and sexually harassed some of his employees, including with threats, intimidation, repeated touching and kissing.

The ethics committee could not pursue that report because Meredith had already resigned, so the Senate standing committee on internal economy, budgets and administration took it up instead.

The committee heard from the former employees about their experiences of harassment and says it will issue a “formal statement of regret” and hire an outside evaluator to determine financial compensation.

The committee says the evaluator’s determination will be based on other recent harassment settlements in the RCMP, Canadian Armed Forces and the Department of National Defence.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Investigation underway after man shot by Kamloops police following firearm hoax call
Next story
Bald eagle drowns despite rescue efforts near Campbell River

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP launching food bank drive to meet significant demand

Demand at the local food bank has tripled

More art coming to a Revelstoke alleyway near you

Phase 2 of the Art Alleries project has been approved by the city

Photos: Grade 12 celebration parade

The event took place June 23 in front of Begbie View Elementary

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Okanagan

A thunderstorm may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain

Video: Sparking downed power line in Revelstoke

The incident occurred June 22. There were no injuries.

Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer

Students, recent grads could get up to $5,000

Investigation underway after man shot by Kamloops police following firearm hoax call

Police were called to a reported disturbance at a home on June 23

LifeLabs ‘failed to protect’ personal information of millions of Canadians: investigation

The Canadian laboratory testing company was found to have violated its patients’ privacy

Yukon to reopen travel from B.C., N.W.T. and Nunavut on Canada Day

Travellers from B.C. and the other territories will not have to self-isolate if they visit

Bald eagle drowns despite rescue efforts near Campbell River

‘It’s a sad story,’ said resident who found the older female eagle struggling in the water

Rough wellness check upsetting: Kelowna mayor

Mayor Colin Basran said the video is hard to watch

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen plans for Phase Three of reopening

Board chair urges visitors to respect provincial directives to slow spread of COVID-19

Vancouver Island aquarium names new octopus after Dr. Bonnie Henry

Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea names new octopus for provincial health officer

PHOTOS: Indigenous students celebrate graduation from schools throughout the region

Members of bands from the Secwépemc Nation excel

Most Read