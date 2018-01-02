Senior falls through the ice near Chase

A cross-country skier was able to pull himself to safety after falling through the ice near Chase

A cross-country skier was able to pull himself free after falling through the ice of Neskonlith Lake near Chase last week.

On Dec. 28th, 2017 at 3:40 p.m., Chase RCMP and paramedics responded to reports of a man falling through the ice on Neskonlith Lake.

“A 71-year-old man was alone, cross country skiing on the lake, when he fell through the ice,” explained Cpl. Scott Linklater.

“After approximately 10 minutes he was able to pull himself to the ice surface where family and neighbours were able to reach him and take him back to his residence.”

Linklater said the man was transported to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@saobserver.net.

@SalmonArm
newstips@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing children found by search and rescue
Next story
‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP busy over New Year’s Eve

Local officers responded to 22 calls between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. on New Year’s Eve

Fundraising flights take off from Kelowna’s airport

Give Hope Wings will take three pilots in two small planes to 20 countries in the Americas

‘Hoop Master’ to headline performances at Carousel of Nations

World champion hoop dancer Dallas Arcand to perform at celebration of multiculturalism on Feb. 3

Glimpses of the Past

From a New Year’s Day robbery to a New Year’s Eve spent in the hospital after surviving an avalanche

Senior falls through the ice near Chase

A cross-country skier was able to pull himself to safety after falling through the ice near Chase

Swimmers brave frigid Shuswap waters

The annual polar bear swim condition carried on at Canoe Beach on Jan. 1.

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Volunteers rush to help beached whale

Dozens raced to a Nova Scotia beach on New Year’s Day to help return a stranded pilot whale back to sea

Missing children found by search and rescue

Two children were reported missing near Westshore Estates on New Year’s Eve

‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Says death of Alexandru Radita, 15, who weighed just 37 pounds when he died, was preventable

Polar bear dippers rise to the occasion in Penticton

One hundred brave souls take the plunge New Year’s Day

South Korea offers talks with North on Olympic co-operation

South Korea offered high-level talks with rival North Korea to find ways to cooperate on next month’s Winter Olympics

Canada takes on Switzerland in quarterfinal matchup

Healthy roster, mind games and Steenbergen all things to look for v. Switzerland

Most Read