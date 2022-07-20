Senior in wheelchair hit by car in Vernon

Disabled individual seeking dash cam footage others may have

A Vernon senior’s wheelchair was damaged and he suffered minor injuries after a car hit him at a low speed. (Contributed)

A Vernon senior’s wheelchair was damaged and he suffered minor injuries after a car hit him at a low speed. (Contributed)

A disabled senior hit by a car is looking for anyone who may have seen the incident.

Thomas Young was on the sidewalk Sunday, July 17, around 3:40 p.m. when he says a car ran into him in the 3400 block of 43rd Avenue.

Although the driver was travelling at a low speed, it was enough to teeter Young’s wheelchair and cause minor injuries and damage to the chair.

Young, 68, said he was screaming for the car to stop, and teetering on its side before the driver stopped and backed up.

The driver, described as woman in her 50s with should length hair wearing dark sunglasses, got out of the car and asked if she broke anything.

“When replying yes and while moving the chair to see if there was further damage and driveable, the sound of the car door closing and speeding off took place,” said Young, who turned to see the newer dark grey or green vehicle driving away.

He was transported to hospital with neck and back injuries. RCMP attended and are investigating.

Meanwhile, Young is hoping someone may have seen the incident or may have been driving by and has dash camera footage.

He didn’t get a great look at the car but says it was either a Hyundai or Mazda, possibly a Genesis model. “Any assistance or information or dash cam footage would be appreciated,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP or email gfyimg01@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Senior missing from Enderby

READ MORE: Arson arrest made in explosive Vernon fire

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPSeniorsVernon

Previous story
Interior Health issues regional drug supply advisory
Next story
High levels of radon gas found in Revelstoke: study

Just Posted

Petro Canada in Golden is listed as tied for the 21st most expensive gas station in Canada, with similar pricing in Revelstoke. Gas prices have gone down across the country over the last week, but many in B.C. are still paying a premium at the pump. (Claire Palmer photo)
Golden, Revelstoke, amongst priciest places to fuel up in Canada

Benjamin Beaver was last seen in Revelstoke on July 19. (Contributed by Revelstoke RCMP)
Police searching for missing Revelstoke man

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Dragonflies are more dangerous than we think

Radon detectors. (Contributed by Take Action on Radon)
High levels of radon gas found in Revelstoke: study