Senior rushed to hospital after mobility scooter collides with vehicle in Kelowna

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on May 13

The vehicle’s front wheels both came off and one was spotted across the road. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

An individual riding a electric wheelchair was struck by a vehicle on Benvoulin Road near K.L.O. Road about 1 p.m., Wednesday.

The individual was struck while heading north on Benvoulin. A wheel from the electric wheelchair was knocked off in the incident.

Initial reports are that a motorized scooter collided with a vehicle.

The elderly pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 70’s, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to local hospital for emergency medical care.

This investigation is still in the preliminary stages, and RCMP are still on scene.

Traffic is down to one lane each way on Benvoulin, backed up significantly, but moving.

Crews responding to Benvoulin near KLO for a pedestrian struck. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/y8NH5mDIU7 — michael rodriguez, but a little farther away (@MichaelRdrguez) May 13, 2020

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

car crash