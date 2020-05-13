The vehicle’s front wheels both came off and one was spotted across the road. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Senior rushed to hospital after mobility scooter collides with vehicle in Kelowna

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on May 13

An individual riding a electric wheelchair was struck by a vehicle on Benvoulin Road near K.L.O. Road about 1 p.m., Wednesday.

The individual was struck while heading north on Benvoulin. A wheel from the electric wheelchair was knocked off in the incident.

Initial reports are that a motorized scooter collided with a vehicle.

The elderly pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 70’s, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to local hospital for emergency medical care.

This investigation is still in the preliminary stages, and RCMP are still on scene.

Traffic is down to one lane each way on Benvoulin, backed up significantly, but moving.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Study will examine septic systems at Naramata shoreline
Next story
Williams Lake hospital shows creativity in the face of COVID-19

Just Posted

Revelstoke schools preparing to reopen – should it happen

The province has not yet confirmed if school will resume this year

Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”

Study will examine septic systems at Naramata shoreline

Information will be used in community’s upcoming Liquid Waste Management Plan

No opening date in sight for provincial parks near Revelstoke

In other places the parks are opening for day use

Highway 1 traffic through Revelstoke reduced by 40%

The decrease was noted for April from count station west of Revelstoke near the Enchanted Forest

‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’: Dr. Henry urges caution as B.C. sees 16 new cases, one death

Warning comes ahead of May long weekend

Telus files lawsuit against City of Penticton

Telus is claiming the City was negligent in their repairs of a power pole

Summerland’s Maple Roch products available on shelves at London Drugs

Local Central initiatives brings maple syrup brand to stores in Penticton, West Kelowna and Kelowna

Virus prompts Salmon Arm teacher to take 100 mile walk for hospital

Daniel Beals treks back and forth along foreshore for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

Skimikin Lake in Shuswap bursts banks, floods road

The lake has risen rapidly in the hot weather

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Senior rushed to hospital after mobility scooter collides with vehicle in Kelowna

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on May 13

Okanagan company partners with Salvation Army to make a difference during COVID-19

‘Instead of binge-watching Netflix, you can maybe make a difference out there’

Interior Health begins planning for reopening of gyms and fitness centers

Interior Health formally closed down fitness gyms and yoga studios on April 2

Most Read