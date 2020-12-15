A fundraiser has been launched to support James Hopkins and Helane Northey, who lost their Sicamous home in a fire on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Gofundme photo)

A fundraiser has been launched to support James Hopkins and Helane Northey, who lost their Sicamous home in a fire on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Gofundme photo)

Senior Sicamous couple lose home in fire

House destroyed in blaze, fundraiser launched to help rebuild

A fundraiser is gaining ground in support of a Sicamous couple whose residence was lost to a fire over the weekend.

Sicamous firefighters responded to the blaze at a Cambie-Solsqua Road residence around noon on Saturday, Dec. 12. They arrived to find a fully involved house fire, said Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino. The Malakwa and Swansea Point fire departments were called in to assist with fighting the blaze and shuttling water to the site.

Ogino said it was a difficult fire to fight and was grateful for the support from the neighbouring fire departments. The bulk of the blaze was knocked down by around 3 p.m., with work on hot spots continuing throughout the afternoon. A firefighter watched over the property overnight and others returned the following morning.

On Monday, Ogino was was back at the Cambie-Solsqua Road residence doing his investigation. He said it was unlikely a cause would be found, but suggested it may have been electrical.

The home’s residents, who safely escaped the blaze, were able to recover a few belongings. But Ogino said the house itself was a total loss. This was confirmed by a Gofundme page, Help Helane and James Rebuild their Home, created in support of the homeowners, James Hopkins and Helane Northey.

Read more: Sicamous United Church seeks solution to help people camping in their storage area

Read more: Santa, reindeer remain in custody of Salmon Arm RCMP

The fundraiser, set up by daughter Kim Fawcett, explains the couple lost everything in the fire that destroyed their farm home.

“As seniors on a fixed income, they had canceled their home insurance to help make ends meet, so now they literally have nothing,” Fawcett’s Gofundme page reads. “My father recently suffered several heart attacks over the summer and this additional stress is not helpful for his recovery.

“I am asking for any support you can provide to Help Helane and James rebuild their life and their home.”

Fawcett said rebuilding the home is estimated at $300,000. That doesn’t include replacement of the home’s contents.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fireSicamous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kootenay-Columbia MP wants more clarity on federal vaccination rollout
Next story
80,000 health-care workers who have yet to get pandemic pay will receive it, Dix says

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons.
Kootenay-Columbia MP wants more clarity on federal vaccination rollout

Rob Morrison pushing for more information on vaccine distribution, prioritization

People walk by COVID-19 artwork including a painting of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 250 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

A total of 837 cases remain active, with 28 in hospital and six in intensive care

Hayley Stewart has opened her very own gallery, for the winter season, on Mackenzie Avenue in downtown Revelstoke. (Remi Goguen Photography)
New gallery pops up on Mackenzie Ave.

Colourful mountainscapes available in Hayley Stewart’s gallery

The City of Revelstoke is joining the ranks of many this season donating to the Community Connections’ Christmas Program. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Council donates to food bank in lieu of cancelled staff party

The Revelstoke food bank has seen unprecedented need this year

A Maple Ridge woman pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a weapon. (Black Press files)
Maple Ridge woman guilty of pepper spraying Revelstoke police officer

Assaulted officer during traffic stop on Highway 1 in June, 2019

Hand of man giving car keys to designated driver
Designated driver service pivots during COVID-19

Gals Designated Drivers started delivering groceries to homes when the pandemic started

B.C. Supreme Court chambers at the Penticton Law Courts on Main Street. (Western News file photo)
Man pleads guilty in Penticton court to multi-province crime spree

Crown recommended a 25-month sentence for all the charges for Parker James Ardiel, of Oliver

A rider rides a ‘fat bike’ in the snow. A proposal to make trails accessible to fat bikes by grooming South Canoe trails when snow gets to about four inches receives nod from Salmon Arm council on Dec. 14, 2020. (Contributed)
‘Fat bikes’ to hit groomed Shuswap trails

Snow in 2019 prompts bike group to explore need for grooming, city OKs one-year pilot project

(Pxhere.com)
Okanagan, Shuswap organizations among emergency sexual assault service grant recipients

The Ending Violence Association of B.C. will distribute $10 million in funding over three years

This photo shows blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)
Canada to receive Moderna vaccine doses before year’s end

The Moderna vaccine has not yet been approved by Health Canada

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province’s economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
80,000 health-care workers who have yet to get pandemic pay will receive it, Dix says

The B.C. government did start paying the COVID-19 top up to some employees in October

A fundraiser has been launched to support James Hopkins and Helane Northey, who lost their Sicamous home in a fire on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Gofundme photo)
Senior Sicamous couple lose home in fire

House destroyed in blaze, fundraiser launched to help rebuild

Carmen Robinson was last seen getting off a bus in View Royal the evening of Dec. 8, 1973. Her case remains unsolved 47 years later. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)
Gone cold: Fate of B.C. teen remains a mystery, 47 years after her disappearance

Carmen Robinson, 17, was last seen exiting a bus near Victoria in December 1973

A kitten plays with the drawstrings on a sweatshirt as folks take part in Yoga with Cats on Mats at the Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven on Saturday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
‘Low-intensity’ indoor fitness OK under B.C.’s revised COVID-19 orders

Light weightlifting, pilates, hatha yoga, low-intensity barre classes

Most Read