Senior’s homesharing platform coming to Revelstoke

The business facilitates seniors finding tenants

A home-sharing program that will help seniors find compatible renters is coming to Revelstoke.

Happipad, a social enterprise founded in Kelowna, is partnering with the Revelstoke Senior Citizen’s Association and the Revelstoke Community Resources Network to facilitate home sharing.

“The goal of the partnership is to make it safe and easy for seniors to rent their rooms out and enjoy extra income and companionship,” said the news release. “The program also seeks to increase the availability of affordable housing options.”

Happipad is a technology platform where potential renters are matched with home owners.

Cailin Libby, CEO and co-founder of Happipad said that compatibility between home owner and renter is the most important part of the program. Background screening of possible tenants is also part of the process as well as interviews between hosts and guests.

READ MORE: City approves 24 unit affordable housing project

Homeowners can also set house rules, such as requiring renters to help shoveling sidewalks in the winter. The rules can be agreed upon before moving in.

Support to use the platform will be provided through the senior’s association and the community resources network. Other supports such as regular check-ins with the senior are also available.

Libby said there will be two part time coordinators to implement the program in Revelstoke.

The company received funding from the Columbia Basin Trust for the project.

READ MORE: Revelstoke social projects receive funding from Columbia Basin Trust

According to the news release, Happipad has created Canada’s first and largest home-sharing service that’s helping people share rooms in their home with others. It has been operating across B.C. for the past three years.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home
Next story
Conservative asks B.C. MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

Just Posted

Senior’s homesharing platform coming to Revelstoke

The business facilitates seniors finding tenants

Revelstoke Credit Union accepting applications for scholarships

Fred Olynyk Bursary deadline is March 4

Diversify your farm income with agri-tourism

Free workshop coming to Revelstoke

Highway 1 to close for avalanche control this morning

Closure will be east of Revelstoke

Grizzlies two of three KIJHL stars of the week

Rookie Brandon Kasdorf is one and local Matt Cadden the other

Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 400 in China

Coalmont Road remains closed north of Tulameen

Coalmont Road remains closed north of Tulameen after flood waters deposited debris… Continue reading

Conservative asks B.C. MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

HERGOTT: Making a citizen’s arrest

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Rural Kelowna distillery, Forbidden Spirits, seeking expansion

Plans show a 34-person lounge and 68-person patio and an extension of the existing business hours

Okanagan designer looking to hire two-spirited models for New York fashion show

Jill Setah is looking for two-spirited models

Hedge fire at Salmon Arm town homes deemed suspicious

Incident serves as opportunity to remind property owners to be FireSmart

Man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting to stand trial by judge alone

Murder and aggravated assault trial set for three days beginning July 21

Most Read