Senior’s homesharing platform coming to Revelstoke

A home-sharing program that will help seniors find compatible renters is coming to Revelstoke.

Happipad, a social enterprise founded in Kelowna, is partnering with the Revelstoke Senior Citizen’s Association and the Revelstoke Community Resources Network to facilitate home sharing.

“The goal of the partnership is to make it safe and easy for seniors to rent their rooms out and enjoy extra income and companionship,” said the news release. “The program also seeks to increase the availability of affordable housing options.”

Happipad is a technology platform where potential renters are matched with home owners.

Cailin Libby, CEO and co-founder of Happipad said that compatibility between home owner and renter is the most important part of the program. Background screening of possible tenants is also part of the process as well as interviews between hosts and guests.

READ MORE: City approves 24 unit affordable housing project

Homeowners can also set house rules, such as requiring renters to help shoveling sidewalks in the winter. The rules can be agreed upon before moving in.

Support to use the platform will be provided through the senior’s association and the community resources network. Other supports such as regular check-ins with the senior are also available.

Libby said there will be two part time coordinators to implement the program in Revelstoke.

The company received funding from the Columbia Basin Trust for the project.

READ MORE: Revelstoke social projects receive funding from Columbia Basin Trust

According to the news release, Happipad has created Canada’s first and largest home-sharing service that’s helping people share rooms in their home with others. It has been operating across B.C. for the past three years.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.