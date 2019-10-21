Sentencing date set for former West Kelowna teacher charged with child luring

Former Mount Boucherie teacher Bradley Furman will be sentenced on Dec. 16

A West Kelowna teacher who was charged with child luring, sexual assault and sexual exploitation will be sentenced on Dec. 16.

Bradley Furman, a former Mount Boucherie Secondary School teacher, pleaded guilty to the charges in the spring of 2018. While initially released, he returned to jail in August after he breached 11 conditions leading up to his hearing.

READ MORE: Psych assessment ordered for former West Kelowna teacher charged with child luring

Furman had little to say while he appeared before court via closed-circuit television today.

Leading up to the court date on Monday, Furman underwent a psychological assessment over a six-week period in late September.

One final court date is set to occur later this month between all parties prior to his sentencing.

The names of those involved in the case can’t be named because of a publication ban.

Previous story
New trial ordered for Salmon Arm optician convicted of sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy

Just Posted

CP Rail holiday train stopping in Revelstoke Dec. 14

The show will start at 2:45 p.m.

Clouds and rain for election day in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers… Continue reading

Revelstoke takes the plunge to support the Special Olympics

Fundraisers swam in Williamson Lake on Oct. 20

Rain in forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap region

Mixed bag of clouds, sun and showers forecast for the week ahead

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 17

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Sentencing date set for former West Kelowna teacher charged with child luring

Former Mount Boucherie teacher Bradley Furman will be sentenced on Dec. 16

New trial ordered for Salmon Arm optician convicted of sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy

Kenneth Pilkington was ininitally found guilty of the offense

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of Queen’s portrait from council chambers

‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’

Hergott: Driving and talking to a passenger

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about distracted driving with passengers

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

Summerland man celebrates 100th birthday

Bill Kenzle credits positive attitude as secret to a long life

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Most Read