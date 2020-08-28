Jamie Bacon has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the Surrey Six killings. (File photo: Black Press Media)

Sentencing hearing underway for Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six shootings

Bacon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to murder Corey Lal in July

The B.C. Supreme Court has begun hearing victim impact statements at a sentencing hearing today for reputed gang leader Jamie Bacon.

Bacon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to murder Corey Lal in the so-called Surrey Six case.

Corey Lal and his brother Michael Lal were among six people killed in the 2007 shootings at a highrise apartment building in Surrey, B.C.

Their sister Jourdane Lal gave the first statement and the mother of Chris Mohan, a bystander who was killed in the shooting, is also expected to speak.

READ MORE: Jamie Bacon pleads guilty to charge in Surrey Six case

Bacon also pleaded guilty to one count of counselling to commit murder in a separate case involving the shooting of a man who survived an attack on Dec. 31, 2008.

Court heard a joint sentencing submission that includes 18 years for conspiracy to murder and 10 years for counselling to commit murder to be served concurrently.

His lawyer has said if the sentencing submission is accepted, Bacon is looking at an additional five to six years in prison after time served is taken into account.

In court documents, the Crown alleges that at the time of the murders Bacon was a leader of the Red Scorpions gang.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: ‘It’s a beautiful day,’ Surrey Six victim’s mother declares

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BACON SHOOTING

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan RCMP seek help in search for missing woman

Just Posted

COVID-19 case count revealed in Revelstoke

The BC CDC released a map with numbers by city

ANKORS to hold 72-hour art slam fundraiser

The event will raise funds for people living with HIV/AIDS in the region

Kootenay MLA calls for fire ban in the southern interior

Tom Shypitka calls for a campfire ban citing concerns over dry conditions, high temperatures

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 27

From the Revelstoke Museum & Archive archives

Okanagan College unveils online continuing studies brochure, fall courses

School offering courses in business, health, education, technology, cannabis, wine and food and more

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

Sentencing hearing underway for Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six shootings

Bacon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to murder Corey Lal in July

29 kg of suspected opium poppy seized at South Surrey border

Dried plants and pods found Aug. 12 in northbound tractor-trailer: CBSA

North Okanagan RCMP seek help in search for missing woman

Police are searching for 35-year-old Carina Heunis

No northern movement: Palmer Fire remains 8-10 km from border

All level 2 Evacuations have been lifted and all of Loomis-Oroville Rd. is now open

Trial dates set for Central Okanagan RCMP officer charged with sexual assault

Const. Chad Lincoln Vance was suspended with pay following the charge

Kootnekoff: Changes to Alberta Employment Standards and Labour Relations legislation

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

BC Transit adding protective driver doors to Vernon bus fleets

The COVID-19 safeguard will see all conventional buses equipped with full tempered glass doors

Column: Black henbane, a Shuswap botanical phenomena

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Most Read