Series of break-ins in Revelstoke prompts warning from local police

Revelstoke RCMP urge locals to lock their vehicles after a number of thefts

A series of break-ins in the Arrow Heights area of Revelstoke has prompted a warning from local police.

The Revelstoke RCMP released a statement this morning (Aug. 8) warning residents to lock their vehicles after a number of recent thefts.

“The Revelstoke RCMP would like to remind residents to always lock their vehicles when unattended, to properly secure their valuables out of sight and to never leave keys inside parked vehicles,” said Cpl. Phil Pauze of the Revelstoke RCMP in a press release.

A number of residents took to Facebook yesterday (Aug. 7) after their vehicles had been broken into the night before. The complaints came from people living on Hay Rd., Aspen Cres., and Melnyk Rd.

Unlocked cars were left in disarray after being rummaged through, one resident had cash stolen, and another reported their bike was missing.

To report an incident contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

