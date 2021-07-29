A series of earthquakes struck off the Alaska coast starting late July 28 and continued into July 29. (United States Geological Survey map)

A series of earthquakes struck off the Alaska coast starting late July 28 and continued into July 29. (United States Geological Survey map)

UPDATE: 70 earthquakes detected off Alaska peninsula following 8.2-magnitude quake Wednesday night

Alaska tsunami warning ended after wave heights measured less than a foot

Earthquakes have been shaking the Alaska peninsula since late Wednesday night.

An 8.2-magnitude quake struck 104 kilometres southeast of Perryville, Ala., at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was followed almost four minutes later by a 6.1-magnitude earthquake 114 km from Perryville and a 5.9 quake 119 km from Chignik four minutes after that.

As of 8:13 a.m. July 29, a total of 70 earthquakes have been detected near the Alaska peninsula following that initial 8.2 quake Wednesday night. The aftershocks ranged in magnitude from 2.6 to 6.1 with most in the middle of that range.

There is no active tsunami warning for the area or B.C. An initial warning was in effect for south and southeast Alaska, the Alaska peninsula, and the Aleutian Islands. That warning was issued shortly after the initial earthquake Wednesday. By 11:45 p.m., officials had determined there was no threat to B.C.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert confirming a tsunami. The tsunami advisory was cancelled shortly after 2:30 a.m. for Alaska with tsunami wave heights measuring half a foot at San Point at 12:45 a.m., 0.4 ft. in King Cove at 1:09 a.m., 0.3 ft. at 2:05 a.m. in Unalaska, 0.5 ft. at 1:27 a.m. in Kodiak, 0.4 ft. in Alitak Bay at 1:42 a.m., and 0.7 ft. at 2:05 a.m. in Old Harbor.

Those observed tsunami heights are the highest recorded water level above the tide level as of 2:30 a.m.

ALSO READ: After the ‘Big One,’ will your family be ready?

ALSO READ: Know what to do in the event of a Greater Victoria tsunami warning

ALSO READ: Be Prepared: Tsunami risk from Sooke to Sidney

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Earthquake

Previous story
Canadian Armed Forces staged in Okanagan for fire help
Next story
Revelstoke’s new vacation rental rules coming up for public hearing

Just Posted

A view of the work on the Dark Horse course. (Tom Poole Photography)
‘Four really dialled hits’: Trail builders halfway done pro line at Revelstoke Mountain Resort for upcoming event

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Green Eggs and Ham was born out of a bet

The community of Falkland is located between Kamloops and Vernon, two cities among 10 from B.C.’s Southern Interior region that have the 10 worst air quality indexes in Canada thanks to wildfire smoke. (Brenda Giesbrecht photo)
Southern B.C. Interior cities have worst air quality in Canada

Revelstoke city hall. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke’s new vacation rental rules coming up for public hearing