A series of thefts has left members of the South Okanagan Minor Baseball Association (SOMBA) scratching their heads.

Series of thefts from South Okanagan baseball association prompts outcry

“… It is ultimately the players who suffer,” said club president Iain MacIntyre.

A series of thefts has left members of the South Okanagan Minor Baseball Association (SOMBA) scratching their heads.

Most recently, a $1,700 batting turtle was allegedly stolen from the Carmi ball fields last week. They are asking the community to keep an eye out for the item, and asked those with information to contact the organization.

SOMBA also requested that those using the Carmi field or McNicoll Park to keep a close eye out on the sheds and buildings.

READ MORE: ‘Love Local’ campaign aims to support Penticton businesses amid challenging times

Head of player and coach development, Joshua Snider, said several thefts and break-ins at their fields have taken place over the years. Last year, he explained, thieves broke in and took $500 in food and beverage from the concession stand, and $300 from another.

In February this year, he said SOMBA had to replace three locks on their midget baseball field storage unit.

The solution, in his mind, is to secure their items in a more efficient way. A recent installation of puck locks has deterred the break-ins, however Snider said they haven’t stopped completely.

During the winter, he said, their organization had issues with individuals breaking in and sleeping in their sheds. In the past they have found needles and other drug-related paraphernalia in their buildings. He said this is frustrating especially because their kids enter these buildings are are exposed to these materials, something club president Iain MacIntyre echoed.

“How truly disappointing these thefts and break-ins have been, as it is ultimately the players who suffer,” said MacIntyre. “We work hard as an association to provide a positive experience for our baseball players in the South Okanagan, and these thefts are incredibly disappointing.”

The Western News has reached out to Penticton RCMP for comment.

READ MORE: Vernon man arrested after alleged assault of Kelowna General Hospital nurse

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary
Next story
Summerland construction activity slower than a year ago

Just Posted

Revelstoke volunteers sew almost 1,000 face masks to fight COVID-19

The masks are free with a donation to the food bank

Revelstoke RCMP launching online reporting system May 20

People will be able to report minor crimes that occurred in Revelstoke online

Long weekend launches mussel fight in Okanagan

Water board urging province to implement tighter regulations to protect lakes

Revelstoke reopens some public spaces; not skate park or playgrounds

The mayor said he hopes to reopen other public spaces in coming weeks

Train collides with vehicle in Revelstoke

There were no injuries according to government report

15 new people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C., three more die

Of those battling the virus, 58 are in hospital – 12 of those in intensive care

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Kelowna’s Kangaroo Creek Farm to open this month

Petting zoos are gearing up to open following phase 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic

Penticton quadruple murder trial moved to Kelowna

John Brittain is accused in the shooting deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch last April

Bird sparks fire, power outage in Vernon’s unexploded ordinances area

Department of National Defence called to assist in mop up among unexploded ordinances

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Human remains found in North Okanagan ID’ed as missing man from 2016

Vernon police were made aware of missing 60-year-old man in February, four years ago

Series of thefts from South Okanagan baseball association prompts outcry

“… It is ultimately the players who suffer,” said club president Iain MacIntyre.

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

Most Read