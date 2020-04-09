Serious assault leaves Osoyoos woman in critical condition: RCMP

RCMP have arrested and charged a man in connection with an assault that left a woman in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. (File photo)

An Osoyoos woman is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries following what RCMP are calling a serious assault late Wednesday (April 8) night.

The woman was transported by ambulance to hospital where she remains in critical condition.

On April 8 about 11 p.m., RCMP were called to a residence in a subdivision of an Osoyoos golf course for a woman possibly in need of medical attention.

Officers arrived at the home where they located a 60-year-old woman in serious medical distress. According to police, the woman was suffering from visible trauma.

Roderick Ashley Flavell, a 62-year-old Osoyoos man, was arrested at the scene and has since been formally charged with aggravated assault. Flavell remains in custody. According Sgt. Jason Bayda, Flavell and the woman were known to each other.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

“There is no further risk to the public,” said Sgt.Bayda.

Crime

