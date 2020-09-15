A motorcyclist is being transported to the hospital after a collision at the intersection of Clifton Road and Lambert Avenue in Kelowna on Sept. 15, 2020. (Photo - Michael Rodriguez)

Serious collision in Kelowna sends motorcyclist to hospital

The motorcyclist was taken to the Kelowna General Hospital to be treated for injuries

A motorcyclist has been struck by a truck at the intersection of Clifton Road and Lambert Avenue in Kelowna.

According to an eye witness, the truck was making a left turn onto Lambert Avenue from Clifton Road when the motorcyclist heading northbound collided with the side of the truck.

The collision caused significant damage to both vehicles. The motorcyclist was in visible distress before being taken away by ambulance.

The northbound lane on Clifton Road was blocked off entirely with traffic backed up for some distance.

The incident occurred at around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

More to come.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

