Serious collision in Kelowna sends motorcyclist to hospital

A motorcyclist has been struck by a truck at the intersection of Clifton Road and Lambert Avenue in Kelowna.
Crews responding to Clifton Road near Lambert Avenue for a motorcyclist struck by a vehicle. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/QJbEksbKl9
— Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) September 15, 2020
According to an eye witness, the truck was making a left turn onto Lambert Avenue from Clifton Road when the motorcyclist heading northbound collided with the side of the truck.
The collision caused significant damage to both vehicles. The motorcyclist was in visible distress before being taken away by ambulance.
The northbound lane on Clifton Road was blocked off entirely with traffic backed up for some distance.
The incident occurred at around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
More to come.